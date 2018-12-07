Miss Deaf Asia 2018 Nishtha Dudeja conferred honour for being a role model

Miss Deaf Asia 2018 Nishtha Dudeja was recently awarded the ‘National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities’ (Divyangjan) Award by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the ‘Role Model’ category for her overall achievement and excellence in the fields of education, sports as well as art and culture.

Dudeja said in a statement, “It’s a moment of great honour and pride to be conferred with the National Award of Role Model and recognized by the Hon’ble Vice President of India. There couldn’t be a better opportunity than this to create awareness among the public, about the needs of differently abled persons. My humble request to all new parents is to ensure that their newborn undergoes BERA test so the hearing level can be evaluated. Our country has the best available technology for this but what we lack is awareness. We must raise awareness about this so that each newborn can be tested and treated.”

Dudeja is the first Indian to have won any title at Miss Deaf World Pageant. The 23-year-old is now pursuing Masters in Economics from Mithibai College, University of Mumbai.