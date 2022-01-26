‘Cute, weird and everything in between’: Mira Kapoor takes us through her camera roll

From her fitness routine to Ayurvedic tips — Mira Kapoor keeps giving fans a sneak peek into the various aspects of her daily life. Be it her day-to-day experiences or her style-heavy reels, the 27-year-old is as relatable as she can get.

Recently, Mira took her followers through her camera roll, which gave us a glimpse of her personal life, travel diaries, lockdown experiences and much more. Read on!

She began by sharing a gorgeous black and white picture of herself, clicked by her daughter, Misha.

Mira is, by her own admission, a big-time foodie and keeps sharing her culinary experiences. As such, she also tried the ‘Baked feta food trend’ and cooked a scrumptious meal for Shahid Kapoor‘s birthday.

Online schools had all the parents worked up with their children learning from home instead of going to school. Mira’s struggles were no different as she shared a colourful doodle drawn by her children during their online school.

The pandemic restricted us all to our homes and travelling was out of question. When restrictions eased a little, most people packed their bags to go out and explore. “We were so overwhelmed,” wrote Mira, sharing about her first family holiday post the lockdown.

Mira and Shahid brought a new house recently and she shared the memory of the ‘site visit’ on their anniversary.

She also shared a stunning picture from the Maldives in which she can be seen wearing a purple bralette paired with ripped white trousers and an oversized white shirt.

Mira is a known fitness enthusiast and she never misses out on her workout routine. “Yeah I workout even on holiday,” she wrote.

We all are guilty of indulging in online shopping during the lockdown. It was a much-needed escape and the only way out while being stuck at home. Mira’s experience is no different. She said, “Shop-from-home haha. Haven’t we all (sic).”

Zoom calls became a part of our everyday routine during the pandemic. And dressing up for them has been no less than a daunting task. Here’s Mira checking up her look during one such call.

“The pregnancy hair thickness is next level,” she wrote, sharing a picture of the time when her son Zain was a month old.

