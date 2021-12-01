Top nine things Mira Kapoor revealed in her first YouTube video

Mira Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram, recently launched her YouTube channel.

Mira, who regularly shares snippets from her everyday life on social media, also posted the first video on her channel which she said “is a place where I get to be me, in my own words, through my own eyes.”

ALSO READ | From immunity to diet and fitness: Mira Rajput Kapoor reveals it all

“Yes, we are going to talk about skincare, haircare, makeup, figure out whether LED masks are really worth the hype, but we are also going to talk about what matters. Culture, tradition, who we are, how we feel, how I feel. So, let’s keep it real. Because you and I, we’re just getting started,” she said in the video.

Adding that very few people know “the real me because I haven’t put my whole self out there”, she shared a few things about herself:

“*I love to write.

*I love Ayurveda.

*I am obsessed with skincare.

*I wish I didn’t give up on my piano lessons when I was 10.

*I hate packing a suitcase.

*I cycle my morning tea concoctions to help keep zits and pimples at bay. But I still get them on a very important day and then you can’t do anything about it.

*I love gluten in moderation.

*Quinoa makes me breakout.

*I am not a perfect mom, mothers have fails. Mothers have burnouts. We all do. Yet a bad day can become a good one if we just take out that one hour to workout and get that me time or go out for a walk.”

Mira, who is a yoga and Ayurveda practitioner, has swears by a natural way of life — be it for health, immunity or skincare.

She recently also resumed calisthenics — something she “used to be good at”.

“It has been a while that I have tried any kind of bodyweight like calisthenics, pullups, pushups or dips. I used to be so good at it before and I just thought let me get back to it today and I am sucking so bad and I feel so terrible,” she said in a video shared on Instagram Stories.

Mira Kapoor talks about the need to set goals for oneself. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Mira Kapoor talks about the need to set goals for oneself. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

“There are going to be times when you were good at something and now are no longer good at it anymore. You may feel like you are stuck — like I am with my pushups. I wanted to reach out and tell you that it doesn’t matter. Just power through, find those weak spots, and work on them. For me, I really want to work on my upper body strength. It is a Sunday and we are supposed to be chilling but I really wanted to give myself some dedicated, focused time to improve on something that I feel I need to,” she added.

She also shared that it is just in time to set new goals for the new year.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!