scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Mira Kapoor shows how to style hair for a video call in just five minutes

Demonstrating the process in a video, here are some tips that Mira suggested

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 4:30:13 pm
mira kapoorMira Kapoor shared an some easy hacks for getting your hair ready in five minutes. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

Waist-up style has emerged as the new trend, thanks to work from home amid the pandemic. As we keep working on our fashion game, Mira Kapoor shared an easy hack to style your hair when you have just five minutes to go on a Zoom call.

“We’ve all turned off our video when we’re looking a mess and couldn’t be bothered to jump out of pyjamas. But with WFH becoming a solid reality, let’s up that waist-up style game, keeping it real, fast & simple. No twists & ties or braids & baking,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Besides, when you look good you feel good, and a good hair day can turn everything around. So do it for yourself!” she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Demonstrating the process in a video, here’s what Mira suggested:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Also Read |‘Tried something new’: Mira Kapoor gives major fitness goals as she nails this exercise

*Apply a heat protector on damp hair
*Roughly section your hair
*Use a paddle brush/paddle brush attachment. “It’s quicker and gives a relaxed clean look,” she wrote.
*Brush through medium-sized sections in a firm outward direction. You are ready for the call.

Have you tried this yet?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Pride month celebrations across the globe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement