Mira Kapoor shows how to style hair for a video call in just five minutes

Mira Kapoor shared an some easy hacks for getting your hair ready in five minutes. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

Waist-up style has emerged as the new trend, thanks to work from home amid the pandemic. As we keep working on our fashion game, Mira Kapoor shared an easy hack to style your hair when you have just five minutes to go on a Zoom call.

“We’ve all turned off our video when we’re looking a mess and couldn’t be bothered to jump out of pyjamas. But with WFH becoming a solid reality, let’s up that waist-up style game, keeping it real, fast & simple. No twists & ties or braids & baking,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Besides, when you look good you feel good, and a good hair day can turn everything around. So do it for yourself!” she added.

Demonstrating the process in a video, here’s what Mira suggested:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

*Apply a heat protector on damp hair

*Roughly section your hair

*Use a paddle brush/paddle brush attachment. “It’s quicker and gives a relaxed clean look,” she wrote.

*Brush through medium-sized sections in a firm outward direction. You are ready for the call.

Have you tried this yet?