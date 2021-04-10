Mira Kapoor shares ‘millennial mom fail’ moment in latest video; watch

April 10, 2021 6:20:17 pm
Mira Kapoor was getting ready for her live session but when she started looking for her makeup sponge, she could not find it.
Mira finally found the sponge lying inside an empty inflatable swimming pool, the mother revealed in a video she posted on Instagram. She also filmed herself picking up her pink sponge from it.
Mira went on to show the sponge that was damaged. Turns out, it was her son Zain Kapoor who did it and left the sponge in the inflatable pool. “It was my son,” she said while showing the sponge. Watch the video:
Mira called it a moment of “millennial mom fail”. “Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one?” she captioned the video.
“That’s being mom,” a social media user commented.
“All mothers have been there. I can feel you,” another wrote.
A mother shared, “My daughter hid a pressure cooker whistle when she was one year six months and I haven’t found it yet after moving to a new home also till date. She is 6 now. We bought a new one. I am glad at least you found it lol.”
Any mother out there who can relate to the situation?
