Mira Kapoor’s maternity fashion is on point in this ruffle, polka dot dress

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are expecting their second child and the couple recently celebrated a baby shower. The event took place on July 15 at their residence and pictures of the same were soon all over social media. While the couple look adorable together, it is Mira who has our attention.

Donning an off-shoulder, ruffle, polka dot monochrome dress from the label Zimmermann, she looked lovely. With her hair pulled away from her face, she looked visibly comfortable in the attire and gave some serious maternity fashion goals. She rounded out the look with minimal make-up and strappy heels. The pregnancy glow was for all to see.

In the past too, Mira has seldom hesitated from experimenting with her sartorical choices and managed to impress us on more than one occasion. Earlier this year, Mira gave us tips on how to ace summer style as she was spotted wearing a simple cotton mini that was accessorised with a red tote.

Mira Rajput made quite a statement in this dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Rajput made quite a statement in this dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

However, faux pas are a part of celebrity fashion. Remember how she left us underwhelmed in those flared monotone pants when she attended the Condé Nast Traveller India Hot Tables last year.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

