Mira Kapoor swears by sesame oil to ‘combat dryness inside out’; here’s why

Mira Kapoor, who is extremely social media savvy, keeps sharing snippets from her everyday life. These include life experiences that have helped her immensely, be it fitness, or parenting, or even Ayurveda hacks for skin and hair care. As such, the mother-of-two recently took to Instagram Stories to share that she has been using sesame oil to combat dryness this winter.

Mira Kapoor on what is she doing to combat skin dryness (Source: Mira Kapoor/instagram Stories) Mira Kapoor on what is she doing to combat skin dryness (Source: Mira Kapoor/instagram Stories)

“Sesame oil drops on the soles of my feet/belly button,” she said, further sharing some more Ayurvedic remedies that she plans to follow for at least a fortnight.

“Also, adding an extra spoon of ghee to my dal in the evenings. Adding vitamin E capsules to my supplements to combat dryness inside out. Will update in two weeks,” she added.

She also answered some questions from her Instagram followers, as part of which she shared why she swears by sesame oil.

On being asked, “How and why do you use sesame oil on your body?” Mira responded, “Sesame oil is vata-pacifying. It deals with internal and external dryness. It ‘grounds’ the body and any vitiated vata. So, it helps with disturbed sleep (issue) too.”

She added that she uses a few drops on the “soles of my feet and my belly button, since both are known to have a concentration of nerve endings“.

Mira Kapoor on why sesame oil is good (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Mira Kapoor on why sesame oil is good (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Neha Ahuja, Ayurveda expert and founder of Kaashi Wellness, said that Ayurveda considers sesame oil to be the richest among all oils. “Scientifically known as Sesamum indicum or ‘til thaila’ in Sanskrit, sesame oil is a common ingredient in cosmetic and medicinal products. “Traditionally, til thaila is known to be extremely transformative because of its warming and calming effects on the nadi or nervous system. Moreover, it is highly hydrating, nourishing, and moisturising properties work exceptionally well on vata body types. Ayurveda looks upon sesame oil as the king of oils, as it is capable of holistically addressing multiple benefits including the elimination of pathogens, improving immunity, and balancing the ojas or energy,” Ahuja told indianexpress.com.

She further said that sesame oil can be used internally and externally, and is a part of more than 40 per cent Ayurvedic formulas and 90 per cent herbal oils. “This oil is considered as a solution for people who suffer from headaches, hair fall, and more along with being a wonderful natural oil for good sleep. Thanks to its mystical properties, til thaila is capable of balancing tridoshas, and a simple application on joints ensures relief from pain and stiffness of muscles,” mentioned Ahuja.

