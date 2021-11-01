Mira Kapoor speaks out against ‘revenge shopping’; here’s what it means

Sustainable fashion and green lifestyle are the buzzwords of 2021. It is simply not acceptable anymore to speak casually about climate change or the hazardous effects of fast fashion. Actors and social media personalities across the world are now being held accountable for promoting habits that may be detrimental to the environment.

As such, Bollywood celebrities have jumped on the eco-friendly bandwagon and regularly encourage sustainable living and climate-friendly choices. Recently, Mira Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to make a scathing commentary on a popular phenomenon called ‘revenge buying’ or ‘revenge shopping’.

She wrote in an Instagram story: ”Revenge shopping, hauls and just-for-insta looks lead to just one thing, too much of everything. I’ve been bitten by these bugs myself but like antibodies, I know how to get into swift action when shopping fever just about begins to linger nearby. So yes, out with the shopping-haul and in with the #shoppingstall. My wardrobe and patience to declutter is bursting at the seams! Couldn’t be a better time than Diwali….giving a little love to clothes that never got any, and giving some away to those who can too.”

Kapoor succinctly made her argument about the hazards of mindless shopping and over consumption. She highlighted the futility of not repeating outfits and encouraged everyone to take a step back and consider donating unused or old clothing this Diwali.

But, what is ‘revenge shopping’ and how did the term become popular?

Forbes magazine defines revenge shopping as “consumers making up for lost time with an increase in spending. And many companies are using it as a lifeline to boost sales and keep their businesses afloat.”

Shopping or retail therapy is widely considered to be a pleasurable activity. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and malls and physical stores were shut down for over a year, needless to say, the fashion and luxury industry suffered a heavy blow. On the other hand, sustainable fashion enthusiasts rejoiced, as the lockdown meant no unnecessary buying of clothes or other items which resulted in less wastage.

‘Revenge shopping’ was first popularised in Wuhan, China, when its citizens began to come out of COVID-19 isolation. Market watchers noticed a curious phenomenon — sales of luxury items were exponentially increasing.

Within a few days of reopening on April 7, French brand Hermès’ Guangzhou flagship store reported sales worth $2.7 million (around ₹20 crore now). Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton and Estee Lauder reported a similar trend from that country.

