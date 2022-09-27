Mira Kapoor has a ‘never-ending obsession with nails’; she has a name for each design, too

Mira Kapoor‘s love for fitness and home-cooked meals is hardly a secret. But did you know that the 28-year-old is equally obsessed with nails? Opening up about this “never-ending obsession with nails,” Mira recently shared a YouTube Short in which she shared various nail designs and arts — most of which even had a name!

In the first frame, she flaunted her nails which had her thumb and index finger nails painted in hot pink while the others were in powder pink with streaks of white. She decided to name the pattern “fro-yo,” which is short for frozen yoghurt.

In another one, she was seen wearing nail paint that had hints of blue shade at the edges. She captioned the picture, “I call this one Clean Slate.”

For the third pic, she painted her nails in light peach shade as she captioned the post, “Coral Reef #nailedit”

In another picture, she was seen with her cuticle painted with the base coat and the nails in different shades, from lilac to yellow and orange.

Giving full summer vibes, she painted her nails in lemon lemon yellow, that she captioned: “Summer is here.”

Explaining the process of getting nail art done, Sylvia, the owner of Nail Maters Studio and Academy, said that “Once the nail starts growing back, it pushes the extensions, creating a gap which needs to be refilled. Hence, on an average, a person needs to get it redone in two to three weeks.” She added that the frequency “may vary a little depending on the growth rate of nails which differs from person to person and also the kind of extension done.”

She told indianexpress.com that pregnant ladies must always seek expert advice before using UV lamps for nail art as the rays can be harmful to the to-be mother.

If you are planning to get nail extensions done, here are some do’s and don’ts you should keep in mind !

Do’s

*Use cuticle oil

*Get refilled on time

*Keep your nails safe and healthy

Don’ts

*Keep away from flames or heat as the extensions and nail paint can melt and get peeled off.

*Avoid using your nails as tools to open containers etc.

*Avoid dipping them in hot water as they can become weak

*Avoid doing household chores roughly

*Avoid washing utensils

