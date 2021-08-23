Mira Kapoor’s ‘minute to makeup’ routine is what you need on a busy day

August 23, 2021 1:20:59 pm
Mira Kapoor has always had a fuss-free take on fashion and skincare. Her relatable social media posts are like fodder for busy working women. She recently shared another video detailing her makeup routine, and the process looks mighty simple.
She claims it can help one to get ready within a minute, faster than even a Maggi preparation! Check it out.
View this post on Instagram
“On most days I like to go makeup free and when I do get dressed up (counting on my fingers) my makeup is usually minimal,” she writes in the caption, alongside the video in which we see her makeup process, step-by-step.
Mira first does her eyes, followed by the cheeks, and then lips; eyebrow touch-up happens in the end.
“I never wear foundation, and play up my eyes and keep the lips natural and nude — My hunt for the perfect nude is always on, because day or night that’s my go-to colour!” she writes, adding: “A pink pop for healthy cheeks and as for brows, it’s usually a comb through with a spoolie and barely there filling since I keep my brows thick.”
For many people out there, makeup seems like a daunting task. Mira says that she is no expert either. “So it pretty much takes me a minute to get it all done! I struggle with brushes, and my fingers get it done quicker.”
View this post on Instagram
And from what we see, this sure seems like a perfect way to get ready for a brunch with your girlfriends, or even for a family gathering. Mira also details the products she uses for her makeup for those looking to get some cues.
With the festive season beginning soon, this makeup routine will surely come handy; don’t you agree?
How do you do your makeup?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-