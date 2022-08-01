Mira Kapoor’s ‘maskne is back’; know more about the mask-induced skin condition

The pandemic made everyone wear a mask to protect themselves and their loved ones. But constant mask-wearing led to a skin condition called maskne in many people. Short for mask and acne, the skin problem is caused due to prolonged use of face masks.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Recently, Mira Kapoor shared a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories and wrote that her “maskne is back”.

In case you too have been experiencing it, here’s all that you need to know.

Mira Kapoor on maskne (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Mira Kapoor on maskne (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Experts suggest that since face masks cover the nose and mouth completely by closely hugging the areas, the resultant friction can cause acne.

“People who have a tendency to get acne, atopic dermatitis, or eczema in which the skin becomes red and itchy, chances are that the face masks may not be compatible with the body, leading to acne eruptions. Most people are not used to wearing masks for long hours in the summer heat and humidity; they are likely to sweat underneath the mask and push it up and down, jeopardising the basic aim of wearing it,” Dr DM Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi told indianexpress.com in an earlier interaction.

Tropical climates and outdoor exposure (increased sweating) are risk factors for acne-susceptible populations (active young adults, seborrhea, genetic predisposition), described Dr Vikas Sharma, MD (Dermatology) PGI, who works as the Chief Consultant Dermatologist at National Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex.

Treatment

Ayurveda practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared some ayurvedic remedies with indianexpress.com that can be used according to one’s skip and body constitution.

Face pack for vata (dry and rough skin)

Take 1 teaspoon of besan (chickpea flour), 1 pinch of turmeric, 1 teaspoon of honey and mix required quantity of milk in it to make a paste of it. Apply this on face for 25 minutes, then rinse with mild warm water.

Also Read | Simple Ayurvedic face packs that you must try at home

Make these face packs (Source: Pixabay) Make these face packs (Source: Pixabay)

Face pack for pitta (oily, acne and sensitive skin)

Take 1 tablespoon of chandan (sandalwood), half teaspoon of mulethi (licorice root powder), 1/4th spoon of moringa powder and add required quantity of rose water in it. Then apply it on face for 30 minutes and rinse it with normal water thereafter.

Also Read | Wearing mask for longer periods? Keep these skincare tips in mind to avoid irritation

Face pack for kapha (normal/soft skin)

Take 1/4th cup of milk, add a teaspoon of honey with a pinch of turmeric and half teaspoon of rice flour in it and apply it on face. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash your face with warm water.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!