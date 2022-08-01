Mira Kapoor’s ‘maskne is back’; know more about the mask-induced skin condition

August 1, 2022 5:30:43 pm
The pandemic made everyone wear a mask to protect themselves and their loved ones. But constant mask-wearing led to a skin condition called maskne in many people. Short for mask and acne, the skin problem is caused due to prolonged use of face masks.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Recently, Mira Kapoor shared a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories and wrote that her “maskne is back”.
In case you too have been experiencing it, here’s all that you need to know.
Subscriber Only Stories
Experts suggest that since face masks cover the nose and mouth completely by closely hugging the areas, the resultant friction can cause acne.
“People who have a tendency to get acne, atopic dermatitis, or eczema in which the skin becomes red and itchy, chances are that the face masks may not be compatible with the body, leading to acne eruptions. Most people are not used to wearing masks for long hours in the summer heat and humidity; they are likely to sweat underneath the mask and push it up and down, jeopardising the basic aim of wearing it,” Dr DM Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi told indianexpress.com in an earlier interaction.
Tropical climates and outdoor exposure (increased sweating) are risk factors for acne-susceptible populations (active young adults, seborrhea, genetic predisposition), described Dr Vikas Sharma, MD (Dermatology) PGI, who works as the Chief Consultant Dermatologist at National Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex.
Treatment
Ayurveda practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared some ayurvedic remedies with indianexpress.com that can be used according to one’s skip and body constitution.
Face pack for vata (dry and rough skin)
Take 1 teaspoon of besan (chickpea flour), 1 pinch of turmeric, 1 teaspoon of honey and mix required quantity of milk in it to make a paste of it. Apply this on face for 25 minutes, then rinse with mild warm water.
Face pack for pitta (oily, acne and sensitive skin)
Take 1 tablespoon of chandan (sandalwood), half teaspoon of mulethi (licorice root powder), 1/4th spoon of moringa powder and add required quantity of rose water in it. Then apply it on face for 30 minutes and rinse it with normal water thereafter.
Face pack for kapha (normal/soft skin)
Take 1/4th cup of milk, add a teaspoon of honey with a pinch of turmeric and half teaspoon of rice flour in it and apply it on face. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash your face with warm water.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Latest News
Mira Kapoor’s ‘maskne is back’; know more about the mask-induced skin condition
Ishaan Khatter to appear on Koffee with Karan 7, will Karan Johar ask him about Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor?
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad
‘Pure Joy’: England women’s football team gatecrash manager’s post-win press conference
Girl beheads minor niece in Rajasthan; cops say ‘was not behaving normally’ for 2 days
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar: ‘I know he is around, especially at nights, if it’s raining, or his favourite book falls…’
IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner
Lok Sabha revokes suspension of four Congress members
F1: Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin from 2023
Current monkeypox symptoms different from previous outbreaks: BMJ study
Amazfit T-Rex 2 review: The fitness watch that’s tough
UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience