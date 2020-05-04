Mira Kapoor uses hibiscus for oil and hair pack, check the recipe here

Mira Kapoor recently shared the recipe on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/ Instagram) Mira Kapoor recently shared the recipe on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/ Instagram)

Most of us have run out of skincare essentials and do not know when we will be able to replenish our vanity kits again. But that does not mean that we have given up on our skincare rituals. After all, there’s nothing like creating your own products using natural ingredients that are free from parabens and other industrial chemicals. So when Mira Kapoor shared the recipe for hibiscus hair oil and hair pack, we could not help but take down notes. Hibiscus aids hair growth from dormant hair follicles helping cover bald patches and also combats dryness and dandruff.

Hibiscus oil massage is a great way to unwind after a tiring day. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/ Instagram) Hibiscus oil massage is a great way to unwind after a tiring day. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/ Instagram)

Steps for hibiscus oil

Take two hibiscus flowers and at least 7-8 young hibiscus leaves. Add a teaspoon of coconut oil and grind into a paste. Make sure you use the entire flower except for the pollen.

Now, place a pan on medium heat and add three teaspoons of coconut oil. To this, add the hibiscus paste. You can also add a few methi seeds, amla powder and curry leaves. You could also opt for moringa flowers or neem leaves. Like Mira Kapoor mentioned in her Instagram story, “it really depends on what’s available and in season.”

Bring it to a boil and then lower down the heat. Using a muslin cloth, strain the contents into a mason jar or an air-tight container and store it away from light.

Steps for the hibiscus hair mask

Follow the first step and make a paste, leaving out the pollen. To this, add 3 tablespoons of dahi or yoghurt and 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. This makes for a cooling hair pack. You can also check out this peppermint hair mask which works wonders when the temperatures are rising.

Will you try this haircare recipe?

