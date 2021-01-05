Mira Kapoor reveals she didn’t go for bridal facial but used this DIY scrub instead

Ever since the pandemic, celebrities have been sharing their go-to DIY skincare routine, which is not only chemical-free but equally easy and quick. Recently, Mira Kapoor, whose glowing skin may have already caught your attention, shared some simple DIY face packs, oils and other hacks she personally uses to keep her skin and hair healthy.

“It is (DIY) one of my favourite approaches to skincare. I have been doing these mixes of all kinds of things from the kitchen since I was probably 14. I still do a lot of the same things…some of the recipes have been tweaked as my skin concerns change or seasons change.”

Before sharing her DIY recipes, Mira emphasised that the kitchen ingredients one uses for making them should be pure. Also, make sure that your hands are washed and nails are clipped. She also recommended doing a patch test before applying any of the packs to ensure there is no adverse reaction.

DIY honey and haldi face pack

Honey is a natural humectant (retains or preserves moisture) while haldi (turmeric) is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial. Mira said she uses the pack as a remedy for zits or “muddy” skin. “I like to mix a pinch of haldi and little bit of honey — please ensure that the honey is pure.”

DIY facial

“I have never actually gotten a facial,” Mira revealed. In fact, instead of going for bridal facial for her wedding, she applied a chironji (cuddapah almond) scrub, mixed with masoor dal and milk, on her body, every single day. The scrub is good for removing dead skin.

Mira also shared her go-to DIY facial routine — first, she applies lemon juice on her face. After removing it, she applies a mask made with besan (gram flour) and curd. To this mixture, you can also add other ingredients; Mira, for instance, adds orange peel powder, moringa powder, neem powder, and so on. Once the mask is semi-dry, rub your skin gradually to remove it.

Following the mask, she puts tomato juice on her face. Cut a tomato and apply it straight on your face. Leave it for another 10-12 minutes and then remove.

The facial routine is completed with aloe vera, which has many benefits for the skin. “I like to do this once in two weeks because it does take quite a bit of time”.

Raw milk face pack

“I have seen my mom putting raw milk on her face ever since I can remember. It is her go-to remedy…for sunburn, uneven tan, your skin is feeling dry.” Mira explained how her mother takes raw milk in a bowl and dabs it on her face with cotton, a method she follows as well. When it dries up, clean it and dab again till you finish the milk left in your bowl. “I like to use about three tablespoons of milk and I like to add little bit of rosewater,” the celeb mother said. “It leaves your skin squeaky clean and supple. You can do this every morning.”

DIY hair oil

Here’s what you need: hibiscus leaves and flowers (7-8), curry leaves, methi (fenugreek) seeds, amla powder or neem powder. Boil the ingredients in coconut oil. Switch off the gas after one boil, let it cool down before you transfer it to a jar.

DIY hair gel

Boil ½ cup of flax seeds in a pot of water till it gets a gel-like consistency. Strain the gel with a sieve. “I found this gel is quite a good hack for baby hair or when you want your hair to look neat.”

DIY hack for zits

Mira recommended using basil steeped in water. Take some cotton and dab it on whatever acne you have and trust me, it is going to settle. It is not going to go away but temporarily it is going to reduce the redness.

