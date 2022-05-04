Mira Kapoor shares a refreshing face massage routine; check it out

Massaging the body is known to be therapeutic as it helps relieve stress and comforts the pressure points. But, did you know that just like the rest of the body, your face also deserves a good massage to keep the blood pumping and maintain its natural glow? As such, Mira Kapoor, who regularly shares DIY skincare remedies, recently revealed her favourite sculpting and lifting face massage that has numerous skincare benefits.

In a video where she can be seen demonstrating the step-by-step process of performing this beneficial massage, the 27-year-old said, “This massage is very easy and relaxing. I always feel refreshed after doing this face massage.”

ALSO READ | From double cleansing to using face tools, Hailey Baldwin shares her top 10 beauty secrets

Take a look.

“Take your favourite face oil or serum and rub it between your palms to warm it. Start with your neck and gently apply pressure using your knuckles,” she began. “To improve blood circulation on your face, give it a gentle warmup massage. Don’t forget your ears.”

Next, using your thumb, give support to your chin and jaws. Use your fingers to give strokes along the jawlines. “This gives strength to your jawlines and muscles,” according to Mira.

Hold your chin with a little pressure and massage your laugh lines. Now, keep your fingers on your forehead and using your thumb, massage the muscle of your cheeks in upward and outward directions. Give support to your jawline using your thumbs and massage your cheeks with your fingers. “This tightens and tones the cheek muscles and reduces swelling,” she said.

“Give a gentle massage to your orbital bone as it helps reduce swelling and dark circles under the eyes. This massage improves the flow of oxygen and blood,” Mira demonstrated.

In the next step, slowly pat your eyebrows using your fingers and open them towards the end. “You might feel a little pain or tingling sensation while doing this step as our eyes are always under pressure,” she explained.

ALSO READ | Simple Ayurvedic remedies to tackle dry, frizzy hair and body itching

To give relief to the eyes, massage between your eyes and then the forehead. Now, massage the lines on both sides of the nose. Remember to apply slight pressure with your fingers.

Next, using your index finger and thumb, lift and sculpt your face in an outward direction. This will tighten your skin.

To tighten the loose muscles of your face, keep your hand under your neck and gradually massage it upwards towards the face. While doing this step, hold your hands for a few seconds on your cheekbones and near your eyes. Then, drain the lymph in the downward direction.

Don’t forget to massage the muscles of your shoulder and neck. This can help improve your posture. Our ears have a lot of acupressure points, Mira shared. “They get activated when you massage the ears.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!