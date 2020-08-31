scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
Mira Kapoor reveals daily skincare routine, favourite foods; check it out

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to reveal her favourite Indian foods and desserts, among other things, in an 'Ask Me Anything' session

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2020 3:50:42 pm
mira kapoorMira Kapoor recently revealed how she keeps her skin healthy and glowing. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

What is the secret to Mira Kapoor’s glowing skin? It’s not just leading a healthy lifestyle but also taking adequate care of her skin.

In an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Mira revealed her daily skincare routine. She said that she begins by applying serum, moisturiser and sunscreen in the morning and again uses serum, along with cream, followed by a face massage at night. Apart from this “weekly masking and daily cardio” also contributes to her healthy skin, the mother-of-two revealed.

mira kapoor skincare routine Mira Kapoor’s skincare routine (Source:mira.kapoor/Instagram)

Among other details about herself, Mira also revealed her favourite Indian dishes, and turns out she is quite the foodie. These foods include dal makhani, paneer makhani, baigan bharta, soya chap, gheeya or tori (ridge gourd) in any form, “mom’s paratha”, Gujarati kadhi, appam and stew, spicy rasam, poha, orange paneer made by her father-in-law.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
mira kapoor favourite foods Mira Kapoor loves Indian foods (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

As for her favourite desserts, Mira has been enjoying marble cake and dairy milk chocolate of late while her all-time favourites include chocolate cake, truffle cake, rasgulla and barfi.

mira kapoor Mira Kapoor’s favourite desserts. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

Earlier Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone also revealed their favourite food items via ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions.

Do you also like any of these foods or would like to taste?

