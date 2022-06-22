scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Mira Kapoor on the ‘cultural shocks’ she got after shifting to Mumbai: ‘There are no momos’

"In Delhi, we say aap. In Mumbai, people say tu. I have struck a midway and I stick to tum," Mira shared

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2022 6:20:58 pm
Mira KapoorMira revealed the cultural shocks she got in Mumbai (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Mira Kapoor, a true-blue Delhiite, shifted to Mumbai following her wedding with actor Shahid Kapoor. While the two metropolitan cities resonate with each other in terms of development, they are known for their diverse cultures. As such, Mira was in for a ‘cultural shock’ when she started living in the Maximum City.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the 27-year-old opened up about a few such cultural shocks. Take a look.

“So you all know kandha, batata, kothmir, and kalingad. I don’t know any of these things. It’s aalu, pyaaz, dhaniya and tarbooz,” Mira said, emphasising the differences between the names of common fruits and vegetables in both the cities. “There’s also kheera and kakadi. We say kheera and people in Mumbai say kakadi. Kakadi is another vegetable in Delhi!”

Highlighting how the two places have different methods of blowdrying hair in salons, she said, “In Delhi, there will always be two people giving you a blowdry – one person will hold the dryer and the other will curl your hair. In Mumbai, one person does both. They have this superpower to hold the hairdryer between their neck and shoulder.”

ALSO READ |Ayurveda lifestyle tips: Mira Kapoor shares the dos and don’ts

Another issue Mira faced upon shifting to Mumbai was the way people addressed each other. “In Delhi, we say aap. In Mumbai, people say tu. I have struck a midway and I stick to tum,” she said.

Momos find an irreplaceable place in every Delhiite’s heart. However, “there are no momos in Bombay,” Mira revealed.

She concluded by stressing a major difference between the two cities, “While in Delhi, there are colonies, Mumbai has societies.”

