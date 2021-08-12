‘She’s body positive’: Mira Kapoor shares why she won’t ‘dump’ her broken watch

Mira Kapoor recently took to social media to share why she wore a broken watch after fans spotted it recently.

Sharing a photo of the watch with visible cracks in an Instagram story, Mira wrote she was not going to “dump her for the next PHT”.

Mira was seen wearing the watch in one of her recent skincare videos on Instagram. Talking about the watch that has been “getting a lot of attention”, she wrote, “She’s body positive, loves the way she looks despite her flaws that actually have no impact on how well she performs. And a change of strap makes her feel new again every now and then.”

Mira’s note reads quite like a message on accepting and expressing one’s true self, and, perhaps, also a lesson on recycling items. Take a look:

The 26-year-old added, “So please let her be because she works absolutely fine and knows the beat of my heart.”

“We all have cracks,” she said, “Mine are all Kintsugi”, referring to the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the broken areas with gold, silver or platinum.

Mira may be talking about her watch here, but her thoughts are really inspiring. What do you think?