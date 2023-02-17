Minoxidil for hair growth: What it is, who can use, in what form, and whether it has any side-effects

Oral minoxidil may have been gaining currency recently but is not a new entrant in the hair care industry. Turns out, the medicine has been in use in topical form to treat hair loss, and male and female pattern baldness for quite a long time now. Minoxidil was initially developed as an oral medication for blood pressure that proved to promote hair growth, thickness, and strength by increasing blood supply and stimulating hair follicles.

According to healthline.com, minoxidil is believed to work by partially enlarging hair follicles and elongating the growth phase of hair. “With more follicles in the growth phase, you’ll see more hair coverage on your scalp,” read the website.

Agreeing, Dr Shalini Patodiya, Senior Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, said, “Minoxidil is used to stimulate hair growth and slow balding. It improves blood circulation in hair follicles.”

However, as with any topical product, “there may be some side effects of using minoxidil,” Dr Kiran Sethi pointed out in an Instagram post, adding that these may include ” scalp redness, itching, and early shedding.”

“Oral minoxidil won’t have the topical irritation risk, but some initial shedding is normal. However, since it is a blood pressure medication, it may cause some low BP, rare fainting, or other rare symptoms,” she added.

Adding, Dr Patodiya told indianexpress.com that not everyone is an ideal candidate to use minoxidil, including those wo have dandruff problems. “That said, a person should contact their doctor or dermatologist immediately if they experience an itchy, dry, scaly, irritated, or burning scalp after applying minoxidil. Also, they should seek emergency attention in case they experience unexplained weight gain, swelling in the face, ankles, hands, or stomach, shortness of breath, increased heart rate, pain in chest, etc.,” she advised.

Is oral minoxidil better than topical?

“I wouldn’t say one is better than the other, as both forms are said to be almost equally effective for hair loss. What differs is their side effect profile. Choice of topical or oral minoxidil should be carefully assessed by your dermatologist after evaluating your scalp and other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart conditions etc,” she added.

“With both oral and topical minoxidil, you may notice some extra hair growth on your face or body and you need to do this for at least 6 months to a year to see the results,” added Dr Kiran.

