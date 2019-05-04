Minimise the effects of blue light rays on your skin with these easy steps

Advertising

You may know about the damaging effects spending too much time watching TV or using the phone has on your eyes and brain, but ever wondered about the effect it has on the skin? An increase in the dependency on digital devices – be it to click a selfie, scroll through social media or watch a series – also increases the risk of being exposed to most silent skin enemy of all – blue light rays.

Blue light is not only found in sunlight; it is also emits from the digital devices that have now become an integral part of our lives. Today’s consumers are conscious towards their looks and are trying to adopt every possible skincare regime to prevent premature ageing, acne and other skin issues amongst others, but they seems to be unaware about the damaging effect blue light has on their skin, and the possible protection available, says Rahul Agarwal, CEO & Founder, Organic Harvest.

“Visible blue light has become one of the major skin care concerns as supported by the mounting evidence of its contribution to premature-aging, including wrinkles, worsening skin laxity, and hyperpigmentation. With 60% of people spending more than six hours a day in front of digital screen, we’re getting significantly more blue light exposure than we get from the sun alone,” he says.

Advertising

Also Read: Blue light detox: Things you need to know to reduce digital eye strain

Scarily, blue light (also known as high energy visible light) has the ability to penetrate deeper into the skin compared to both UVA and UVB light and trigger damage. Skin exposed to the blue light is more prone to pigmentation, redness and swelling as compared to skin exposed to similar levels of UVA rays from sun. The constant exposure to blue light accelerate the skin’s ageing process, so visible signs of ageing appear prematurely and the skin becomes dehydrated.

To help you minimise the harmful effects of blue light, he recommends a few easy steps:

*Ensure using blue light shields on your digital devices to limit the effect.

*Use sunscreen even when indoors and not just when you step out in the sun. 24*7 skin protection is required. Look for an organic sunscreen which protects from blue light rays as well.

*Look for products with organic ingredients such as aloe vera and kaolin clay as they act as a protective layer on the skin.

*Don’t forget to go for wide-spectrum SPF.

*Change the settings of your laptop and mobile phone to night mode to limit the effect.

*Try to maintain a gap, and view the phone from an arm’s length.