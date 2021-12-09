From sound waves to bio-organic: Tattoo trends to expect in 2022

Many people lost their loved ones in 2021 amid the second wave of Covid-19. “To pay tribute and express their love, a lot of people got portraits and memorial tattoos done. Some of the most popular ones being getting tattoos of names, birth date, and even the date of demise of their loved ones in their honour,” said Lokesh Verma, founder of Devilz tattooz.

Some chose minimal or bigger portraits in colour, while some others opted for the evergreen black and white variety. “And people who lost their furry friends also got pet portraits done — both, miniature realistic portraits or a line art versions,” the tattooist said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devil’z Tattooz (@devilztattooz)

Miniature tattoos have always been in trend and are very popular among youngsters, as they look good and are well within budget, informed Verma.

ALSO READ | What you need to think about before getting a tattoo, piercing

But the next year is going to see many new and unique trends, he said, adding that 2022 is expected to be all about “lot of geometric work along with spiritualistic tattoos”.

“It is a very new style that is expected to pick up. Another trend that will be popular is Sound Waves tattoos. They are an interesting and a novel concept wherein you can transform the sound wave of your favourite song or an audio clip of someone special into a tattoo. You can then hear that music or sound by simply scanning it on your smartphone,” mentioned Verma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔸ℕ𝔾𝔼𝕃 ℤ𝕀𝕄𝕀𝕂 (@angel_inkylicious)

There are also going to be bio-organic tattoos that, as per Verma, “flow according to the anatomy of your body and look stunning”. “The various designs of bio-organic tattoos make them unique, such as plants, bones, teeth. Bio-organic tattoos originated from bio-chemical art.

ALSO READ | Planning to get a tattoo? Things you should know before getting inked

Abstract tattoos are also becoming popular in India because the designs are endless and extremely personalised. “More and more people will choose them as they want to get something different,” said Verma.

Coloured portraits will also be a trendsetter in India very soon. “Right now, there are very few artists in the country who master this style of tattooing. Coloured realism is the advanced level of tattooing, and a lot of people will be willing to get coloured sleeves done,” said Verma adding, “something like a movie sleeve or comic book characters in colours”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devil’z Tattooz (@devilztattooz)

The minimal sticker tattoos might also rule the roost, mentioned Verma. “These tattoos have a meaning as they are discreet pieces of art. Also, custom calligraphy will be a good option to get, rather than downloading designs from the internet and getting them tattooed,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!