Mini Mathur uses this skincare technique; find out

Mini Mathur often shares her beauty tips and tricks on social media with her fans. And if you are one among her 501K followers — you’d know how much she loves massaging tools. Recently, she shared how she is “obsessed with facial cupping these days” in her Instagram stories.

She has been practicing facial cupping with tea tree oil. (Photo: Mini Mathur/ Instagram) She has been practicing facial cupping with tea tree oil. (Photo: Mini Mathur/ Instagram)

ALSO READ | A 10-minute home facial is just what you need to pamper your skin

If you are wondering what exactly is facial cupping, here’s what you need to know.

What is facial cupping?

A massaging technique which is excellent if you are wanting to make your skin glow and look plump, the cupping technique works on the principle of suction. When parts of your face get sucked by a little cup that clings on to the same, it increases the flow of blood generously. As per Healthline, it “may help relieve muscle tension, promote cell repair, and aid in other regeneration.”

If the thought of your face getting sucked by little cups makes you think that it will leave marks behind, worry not! It is highly suggested that you do not practise this technique on the bare face, but rather massage your face lightly with a facial oil. Here is how you can choose the right facial oil as per your skin type.

Take a look at the video below to know how can you incorporate cupping your skincare routine.

Benefits of facial cupping

This massaging tool does wonders when it comes to brightening up your skin and helping absorb other skincare products. It also relaxes your muscle, helps in better connectivity of the tissues which is good for minimising wrinkles and fine lines. There is no particular time to practise this massaging technique, but it works best in the night post your PM routine.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle