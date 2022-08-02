scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Mineral vs chemical sunscreen: Know which one to pick

The key difference between mineral and chemical sunscreens lies between the way they react on the skin, said Sushma Yadav, dermatologist, cosmetologist, hair transplant surgeon

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 6:20:28 pm
sunscreen-1200Reapplication of sunscreens is necessary (Representative photo/Pexels)

Sun protection can be confusing. Simply because there is a lot of opposing information available about the various types of creams and sunscreens, leaving the consumer confused about the best choice for their skin. Should you pick mineral or chemical, or opt for a physical, chemical, or hybrid formula? Making this decision can be overwhelming and also complicated.

As such, understanding the pros and cons of chemical and physical sunscreens is of paramount importance, said Sushma Yadav, dermatologist, cosmetologist, hair transplant surgeon, and founder of Skinology, Bangalore.

ALSO READ |Dermatologist tries Priyanka Chopra’s DIY lip scrub; gives verdict on its effectiveness

Chemical sunscreen

These contain organic compounds, such as oxybenzone, octinoxate, octisalate, and avobenzone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Benefits

*You require only a small amount for protection as the sunscreen molecules bind together after application
*These also tend to be thinner and spread more evenly on the skin
*Once absorbed into the skin, it futher absorbs UV rays, converts them into heat, and releases them from the body

ALSO READ |Some lifestyle changes women in their 40s should incorporate

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Drawbacks

*Needs about 20 minutes after application before it starts to work
*Increased chance of irritation and stinging due to the multiple ingredients combined in order to achieve broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection
*Not suitable for all skin types
*Re-application must be more frequent
*May clog pores for oily skin types

world vitiligo day, world vitiligo day 2019, vitiligo, vitiligo symptoms, indian express, indian express news Here’s what to know about sunscreens (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Mineral sunscreens

They’re also commonly referred to as physical sunscreen. Mineral sunscreen consists of ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. The reason they’re also called physical sunscreens is they form a physical barrier that reflects the light rays away from the skin.

Benefits

*Offers protection against both UVA and UVB rays, and is naturally broad-spectrum
*Doesn’t have a waiting duration
*Long lasting but not when your skin is wet or sweating
*Works well on sensitive skin and is less likely to clog pores

Drawbacks

*Rubs off easily, hence, requires frequent reapplication
*May leave a white cast on the skin, which makes it irrelevant for medium to dark skin tones
*Can be less protective if not applied and re-applied generously

ALSO READ |‘Bollywood actors today are disciplined; they’ve realised it’s not only about weight loss, but being fit’: Yasmin Karachiwala

“The key difference between mineral and chemical sunscreens lies between the way they react on the skin. Chemical sunscreens get absorbed into the skin whereas physical sunscreens simply sit on the skin and act like a shield. Mineral sunscreens tend to be better suited for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, but the formulations also tend to be thicker and can potentially leave a white cast behind on deeper skin tones,” said Yadav.

ALSO READ |Nutritionist recommends four simple ways to build health and boost immunity

No matter which sunscreen you go for, just make sure you apply it religiously to protect your skin in the long run. If you’re still having a tough time figuring it out, consult your dermatologist, she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 06:20:28 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Maldives President in India Live Updates: India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives; six pacts signed

Featured Stories

Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
India 8-8 vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
CWG Day 5 LIVE

India 8-8 vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final

Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say
Airport handguns seizure

Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say

Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox
Explained

Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps
Kerala monsoon fury

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
ICYMI

Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis

Premium
India and Pakistan will clash on these dates
Asia Cup & World T20

India and Pakistan will clash on these dates

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion Design Council (FDCI), India Couture Week 2022, India Couture Week photos, showstoppers India Couture Week, celebs at India Couture Week, India Couture Week 2022 showstoppers, Bollywood celebs India Couture Week 2022, celeb fashion, fashion designers, fashion collection at India Couture Week, indian express news
ICW 2022: A fashionable roundup of all showstoppers from this year’s edition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement