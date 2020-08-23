Check out these mindful tips from actor Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

The actor turns 32 today. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Vaani Kapoor is more than just a Bollywood diva who has an impressive streak of films. One look at her Instagram, and you will know she has a deep personality. When we recently scrolled through her profile, we were not only mesmerised by her soft glam makeup looks and her varied sartorial choices, but also by her many mindful tips, and we couldn’t resist but help but share them with you on the occasion of her birthday today.

Here are some reasons why you need to incorporate the Shuddh Desi Romance actor’s tips in whichever way you can.

Quality time with your pets is important

View this post on Instagram As you can see.. she’s camera shy 😬🐱 A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) on May 29, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

This cute picture is a statement enough to make one understand how important pets are. Not only that, but this quarantine has made us realise that they hold a special place in our life. If you have been occupied with work lately, may be you can take some time out and spend it with them.

Always be up for trying something new

View this post on Instagram Discovered my hidden talent 😬🍽️🥧 A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) on Apr 11, 2020 at 3:29am PDT

We all love our comfort zone, but once a while, it is always good to shuffle things or to at least try something new, You never know, you might discover your hidden talents!

Don’t regret enjoying junk days

View this post on Instagram Yaasss!! Totally feelin it #🍔🍟 A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) on Jan 17, 2019 at 4:06am PST

When you work-out at least five days a week, your body needs love and care, too. There’s nothing like enjoying a burger on the weekend when you have been lifting weights the entire week. Don’t feel guilty about it, just be consistent with your workout. Consistency is the key to everything, whether to enjoy your favourite junk food or lifting weights!

Never miss out on your breakfast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) on May 19, 2019 at 9:16pm PDT

First things first, breakfasts are underrated and the most important meal of the day. If you have been looking to get the perfect summer body, begin with a hearty meal in the morning every day. Having a heavy breakfast makes you feel fuller for long resulting in lesser calorie intake through the day.

