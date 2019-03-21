Toggle Menu
Millennial Indian women prioritising themselves over the rest: Surveyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/millennial-indian-women-prioritising-themselves-over-the-rest-5637067/

Millennial Indian women prioritising themselves over the rest: Survey

Millennial women in India want higher education, financial independence and marriage. They want sex but on their own terms and though the big fat wedding is a favoured choice, the cost incurred should be divided between both the bride and the groom.

indian women, women wants, what women want, indian women wants, wants indian women, survey. indian express, indian express news
Here’s what women want. (Source: File Photo)

What women want might be a question that has perplexed people for long, but according to a recent survey conducted by POPxo, their demands are simple and clear. The survey, that examined over 7,000 women who answered some 865 questions and 236 polls in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali, has deduced that millennial women in India want higher education, financial independence, and marriage — a bigger priority than parenthood. They want sex but on their own terms and though the big fat wedding is a favoured choice, the cost incurred should be divided between both the bride and the groom.

The survey concluded that 60 per cent of women priorities themselves, their physical and mental health over anything else. This approach, they maintain, helped them operate better with friends and family. Financial independence is of paramount importance; over 40 per cent women shared that they are not dependent on anyone.

Assertion of their voice and choice can be seen even in the topic of motherhood. Over 70 per cent women believe that it is their decision, while 25 per cent believed that the decision ought to be taken along with their partner. Ten per cent still believe they don’t have a choice.

On the topic of sex, 74 per cent of the women said they have discussed with their partners what they like and do not. At least 44 per cent said they surfed pornography.

Don't Miss
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite football club and it's not Barcelona or Real Madrid
Corruption, unemployment, inflation top three concerns of public this election, shows survey

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Happy Holi 2019: Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook
2 Happy Holi 2019 Wishes: Whatsapp and Facebook Images, Messages, Status, Quotes and Photos
3 Happy Holi 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings