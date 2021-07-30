‘How are you even a real human?’: Anusha Dandekar reacts to Milind Soman’s throwback photo

July 30, 2021 3:50:26 pm
Milind Soman has always impressed and inspired with his looks and toned physique. The 55-year-old former supermodel might have aged but he often proves that it is just a number. Well, don’t just take our word for it. He recently took to Instagram to share photos of himself that made VJ Anusha Dandekar ask, “Ughhh how are you even a real human!” We have out doubts, too.
In the first picture, he was seen in a more recent avatar, sporting his salt and pepper hair with élan. The second photo, however, was a screen grab from Alisha Chinai’s iconic 1995 song, Made In India. “26 years later..,” he wrote.
Check it out below:
Prior to this, the actor and fitness enthusiast — who regularly shares exercise routines with his fans — had taken to social media to share his diet. Here it is in his own words:
For breakfast – around 10am. Some nuts, one papaya, one melon, any seasonal fruit like mangoes, about four.
Lunch – around 2pm. uUually rice and dal khichadi with local and seasonal vegetables, ratio one part dal/rice and 2 parts vegetables. With two teaspoons homemade ghee. Sometimes, if not rice, 6 chapatis with vegetables and dal. Very rarely, like once a month, a small piece of chicken/mutton or an egg.
5pm – Sometimes, one cup of black tea, sweetened with jaggery.
Dinner – Around 7pm. A plate of vegetables/bhaji. If very hungry, some khichadi. No non-vegetarian.
He also added that before sleeping, he has “some turmeric in hot water, sweetened with jaggery. If I eat dessert, it is mostly sweetened with jaggery”.
Do you remember his 26-year-old look?
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
