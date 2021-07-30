scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

‘How are you even a real human?’: Anusha Dandekar reacts to Milind Soman’s throwback photo

"26 years later..," Milind Soman captioned his post on social media. Check it out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2021 3:50:26 pm
Milind SomanMilind Soman is a known fitness enthusiast. (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram)

Milind Soman has always impressed and inspired with his looks and toned physique. The 55-year-old former supermodel might have aged but he often proves that it is just a number. Well, don’t just take our word for it. He recently took to Instagram to share photos of himself that made VJ Anusha Dandekar ask, “Ughhh how are you even a real human!” We have out doubts, too.

ALSO READ |Milind Soman shares what he eats in a day, from breakfast to dinner

In the first picture, he was seen in a more recent avatar, sporting his salt and pepper hair with élan. The second photo, however, was a screen grab from Alisha Chinai’s iconic 1995 song, Made In India. “26 years later..,” he wrote.

Check it out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Prior to this, the actor and fitness enthusiast — who regularly shares exercise routines with his fans — had taken to social media to share his diet. Here it is in his own words:

For breakfast – around 10am. Some nuts, one papaya, one melon, any seasonal fruit like mangoes, about four.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Lunch – around 2pm. uUually rice and dal khichadi with local and seasonal vegetables, ratio one part dal/rice and 2 parts vegetables. With two teaspoons homemade ghee. Sometimes, if not rice, 6 chapatis with vegetables and dal. Very rarely, like once a month, a small piece of chicken/mutton or an egg.

5pm – Sometimes, one cup of black tea, sweetened with jaggery.

Dinner – Around 7pm. A plate of vegetables/bhaji. If very hungry, some khichadi. No non-vegetarian.

He also added that before sleeping, he has “some turmeric in hot water, sweetened with jaggery. If I eat dessert, it is mostly sweetened with jaggery”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Do you remember his 26-year-old look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Baltazard Solvyns, Baltazard Solvyns artist, DAG exhibition, new exhibtion, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, foreigner's exhibition, calcutta 1790s, bengal 1790s,
New art exhibition explores Bengal in 1790s with rare etchings

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement