‘How are you even a real human?’: Anusha Dandekar reacts to Milind Soman’s throwback photo

Milind Soman has always impressed and inspired with his looks and toned physique. The 55-year-old former supermodel might have aged but he often proves that it is just a number. Well, don’t just take our word for it. He recently took to Instagram to share photos of himself that made VJ Anusha Dandekar ask, “Ughhh how are you even a real human!” We have out doubts, too.

In the first picture, he was seen in a more recent avatar, sporting his salt and pepper hair with élan. The second photo, however, was a screen grab from Alisha Chinai’s iconic 1995 song, Made In India. “26 years later..,” he wrote.

Prior to this, the actor and fitness enthusiast — who regularly shares exercise routines with his fans — had taken to social media to share his diet. Here it is in his own words:

For breakfast – around 10am. Some nuts, one papaya, one melon, any seasonal fruit like mangoes, about four.

Lunch – around 2pm. uUually rice and dal khichadi with local and seasonal vegetables, ratio one part dal/rice and 2 parts vegetables. With two teaspoons homemade ghee. Sometimes, if not rice, 6 chapatis with vegetables and dal. Very rarely, like once a month, a small piece of chicken/mutton or an egg.

5pm – Sometimes, one cup of black tea, sweetened with jaggery.

Dinner – Around 7pm. A plate of vegetables/bhaji. If very hungry, some khichadi. No non-vegetarian.

He also added that before sleeping, he has “some turmeric in hot water, sweetened with jaggery. If I eat dessert, it is mostly sweetened with jaggery”.

Do you remember his 26-year-old look?