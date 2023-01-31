‘Fitness starts with defining small goals and then making sure you work every day towards achieving them’: Milind Soman

Milind Soman never ceases to amaze us — whether it is with his chiselled physique, his fabulous fitness levels, his commitment to living clean and healthy, or even his on-screen charm. So, it would not be erroneous to say that Milind refuses to be boxed into a single category and has always paved his own path, one that has been both eventful and inspiring in equal measure. But, despite being someone who sets workout goals (almost) every single day, Milind does not believe in spending hours at the gym. Instead, he is someone who believes in “defining small goals”, and then being committed to achieving them.

In this exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, the supermodel-actor talks to us about his idea of fitness, things he did to adopt a sustainable lifestyle, the importance of grooming for men, and also shared what he loves about today’s youth. Read the edited excerpts below:

How important is self-care and grooming for you?

Grooming is closely associated with your external appearance; and as they say, first impressions count! Having walked the ramp and faced the camera, I know the importance of taking care of my body. Makeup and digital filters can help enhance your appearance to a certain extent only, but it is imperative that you ensure that you are the best version of your real physical and mental self.

Apart from being a fashion icon, you are also a fitness aficionado. What will be your top three pieces of advice for those starting their fitness journeys?

The biggest ditch people tend to fall into is thinking that they need to dedicate many hours of their day to follow a meticulously planned workout. I believe in maintaining physical and mental fitness for myself using simple and natural means. I workout 10-15 minutes every day, doing just the things that I need to do. Activities like running and bodyweight exercises can be done for a few minutes anywhere and at any time of the day. If you have access to a pool, you can swim. If you love a sport or activity, make sure to find a few minutes for it a few times a week. This should be enough to ensure good physical and mental fitness. Hitting the gym and doing weights is something people place a lot of emphasis on, but that shouldn’t be your primary objective – first, decide on the level and type of fitness you want for yourself and then do the things you need to in order to achieve your goal. Fitness starts with defining small goals and then making sure you work every day towards achieving them.

Turns out, you are equally passionate about sustainable living. What lifestyle habits have you adopted in view of the same?

I quit smoking, committed to using as many environmentally friendly products as possible, and pledged to support environmental issues by partnering with like-minded individuals and organisations (and partaking in mass-level activities to spread awareness about these causes). Apart from trying out whatever I can at every opportunity, I choose to take up activities that I need to do and know I can be regular at, considering the life I lead. That is the foundation of a sustainably healthy lifestyle.

One trait that admire about today’s generation, and one life lesson you would like to share with them?

The new generation is outspoken and fearless, which is what I love about it. What I have learned from my life experiences – constantly work on becoming the best version of yourself, always be empathetic, and don’t be afraid to break social taboos, if necessary!

What, according to you, are three qualities that can make anyone irresistibly charming?

Having a great sense of humour, a high degree of self-confidence, and being well-groomed can go a long way in maximising your charm!

As a supermodel, and someone who is extremely conscious of their looks, your top three grooming advice for men would be…

The best advice I can give other men is to keep yourself clean and impeccably groomed at all times – not just when you have to step out, but in general. I believe that being well groomed is strongly linked to feeling good about yourself, so staying sharp can boost your self-confidence as well. Another secret hack to looking good is maintaining the length and look of your hair. Right from your hairstyle to your facial hair and body hair, keeping the length manageable is essential. And the third most important thing is maintaining proper hygiene – poor hygiene is the quickest way to repel someone! Invest in manscaping and the upkeep of your intimate hygiene – it’ll not only make you feel clean and fresh, but it might also have a positive impact on your dating and mating life.

How can young people groom themselves yet at the same time not fall prey to marketed ideas that they need endless products, clothes, accessories etc, to be well put together?



The digital marketing wave has brought hundreds of new brands to the fore and some of them have really brought new and pathbreaking products into the market. What people need to remember is that trends will come and go – what will endure is your own understanding of yourself, your own needs, and your own individual style. It’s great to try out new products, but you need to gauge what works best for you or what you really need and stick to that. I am currently associated with Zlade Ballistic as we aim to normalise conversations about manscaping and men’s intimate hygiene.

