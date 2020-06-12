Milind Soman knows how to use a melon, from exercise to skincare

Milind Soman showed us how to use muskmelon in different ways. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram) Milind Soman showed us how to use muskmelon in different ways. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

Not just for eating, melon can be used in various other ways and Milind Soman just showed us how. Earlier, we had seen celebrities like Preity Zinta doing ‘jugaad’ workout while being confined to her home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This time, the Four More Shots Please! actor demonstrated how one could also exercise at home with a melon.

Melon for exercise

In a video the fitness enthusiast posted on Instagram, he is seen using a muskmelon as weight for doing Russian twists. The exercise works on the abdominal muscles by performing a twisting motion on the abdomen. Here’s why core strength matters.

How to do Russian twists

For this exercise, sit on your sit bones and lift your feet from the floor. Keep your knees bent. Straighten your spine at a 45 degree angle from the floor, creating a V shape between the torso and thighs. Now use your abdominal to twist to the right and then back to the centre and then left. And as you do, rotate the weight in your hands from right to left.

Take a look at Milind’s video:

Following Russian twists, Milind is seen doing a variation of lemon squeezer workout, an advanced abdominal exercise, with muskmelon. He is seen rotating the muskmelon around his knee as he does the exercise.

How to do lemon squeezer exercise

Lie on your back with your legs straight. Now lift the legs while keeping them straight and together, at a 45 degree angle. Lift your hands and upper body towards your legs as you squeeze your abdominal muscles so that the body forms a V shape. After this, lower your back toward the floor without touching. Control the movement to focus the exercise on your abdomen.

Melon for skin

Milind revealed on Instagram that he rubs melon rind on his face after eating it. The watery fruit is known to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. It contains vitamin K and vitamin E which keep the skin healthy and radiant. It is also a good source of vitamin B, choline and betaine. So topical application of the fruit keep the skin soft and hydrated, according to stylrcraze.com.

