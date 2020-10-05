‘Does he not have a different t-shirt?’ Ankita on why Milind Soman practises minimalism

Ankita Konwar opened up on how she and Milind Soman are practising minimalism to reduce wastage. (Source: ankita_earthy/Instagram, milindsoman/Instagram)

If you go through Milind Soman’s Instagram profile, you would notice him repeating his clothes very often. Netizens, of course, have not missed this detail, making many of them wonder why he does so. Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar has now explained the reason.

In an Instagram post, Ankita wrote how she gets asked some questions very often: “Does he (Milind) not have a different t-shirt?” or “Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!” Turns out, it is because the Four More Shots Please! actor believes in minimalism.

“I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is. In today’s world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage. Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can,” Konwar wrote.

The 29-year-old went on to talk about how the current generation believes in instant gratification whereby they need everything “fast” nowadays — from fast fashion to fast food. “Fashion from having four seasons in a year to now having 52! We often don’t realise that when we purchase something, we are actually purchasing the idea related to it. The idea of being desirable, successful, happy or loved. We have no real need or use for the thing itself,” she added.

Minimalism is not about giving up what you desire, but being “responsible for your choices,” Ankita asserted. “Meaning, just because I can have three different dresses and three different pairs of shoes for each day doesn’t mean I should. And yes this choice doesn’t come easy,” she expressed. But one cannot adapt oneself overnight. “I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It’s a conditioning that requires work,” she stated.

Practising minimalism would also mean lesser wastage of resources, Ankita further mentioned. “So next time you purchase something, do ask yourself this question – ‘how does this add value to my life’. If you have the answer, by all means buy that product.”

She added, “Also I am grateful that I have begun to differentiate my needs to my wants, to understand what is important to me, not everyone is that privileged.”

