Miheeka Bajaj’s makeup artist decodes her ‘regal bridal’ look

Miheeka Bajaj looked gorgeous on her wedding day in an intricately embroidered Anamika Khanna lehenga. Miheeka and Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati got hitched on August 8, 2020.
Miheeka teamed her wedding lehenga with heavy neckpieces, earrings and mathapatti by Krsala Jewellery that added to her bespoke look. Interestingly, the bride balanced her ensemble with subtle makeup by celebrity makeup artist Tamanna Rooz.
“I curated a very natural & fresh look for our blushing bride with earthy hues and highlighting her beautiful eyes and coral lip colour shade to balance the entire look,” Rooz revealed on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
The Bride of the century! A glimpse of my regal bride @miheeka and @ranadaggubati intimate Wedding function on 8th August at @beanboard_ramanaidustudios Hyderabad.❤ I curated a very natural & fresh look for our blushing bride with earthy hues and highlighting her beautiful eyes and coral lip colour shade to balance the entire look.😊 The larger than life yet intimate wedding resonated with their fairytale love which had blossomed into eternal love💕 Outfit : @anamikakhanna.in 📸 : @rohan.foto Decor: @blingmushrooms #bajaoed . . . . . . . #weddingseason #regalbride #miheekabajaj #ranadaggubati #2020weddings #tamannabride #bollywoodwedding #tollywoodwedding #teluguweddings #bridalinspiration #telugubride #indianbridalmakeup #tamannamakeupstudio #tamannamakeupstudioandacademy #tamannabridestory #weddinginspo #miheekabajajdaggubati #celebritywedding #bridalgoals #bridetobe #miheekarana
Along with a subtle lip shade, Miheeka sported smokey eyes. “My crimsoned bride radiated elegance & grace and I curated a look to accentuate her true inner self…We had to accentuate Miheeka’s radiating royal self and find the perfect balance between her attire, jewellery & hair and makeup,” she added.
Talking about how Rooz wanted to curate a glamourous yet serene look, she further wrote, “Natural beauty is the toughest but most rewarding goal to work towards — it needs that effortless vibe and the harmonious finesse tied together gracefully to paint a visual story…”
View this post on Instagram
Natural beauty is the toughest but most rewarding goal to work towards — it needs that effortless vibe and the harmonious finesse tied together gracefully to paint a visual story with absolute royal grandeur of my #tamanmabride @miheeka Wife of @ranadaggubati.💕 The euphoria of celebrations, the luxury of exquisite wedding fineries, the intricately hand done wedding lehenga and the stunning polki, diamond and emerald jewellery, all had to be meticulously put together to curate this glamourous yet serene look.💫 Jewellery: @krsalajewellery Outfit : @anamikakhannabridal Decor:@blingmushrooms 📸 : @rohan.foto #bajaoed . . . . . . . #weddingseason #regalbride #miheekabajaj #anamikakhannabride #ranadaggubati #2020weddings #tamannabride #bollywoodwedding #tollywoodwedding #teluguweddings #bridalinspiration #telugubride #indianbridalmakeup #tamannamakeupstudio #tamannamakeupstudioandacademy #tamannabridestory #weddinginspo #miheekabajajdaggubati #celebritywedding #bridalgoals #bridetobe #miheekarana
Miheeka’s wedding makeup is clearly setting a trend for all brides-to-be.
