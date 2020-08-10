Miheeka Bajaj’s makeup artist decodes her ‘regal bridal’ look

Miheeka Bajaj sported a royal bridal look for her wedding with Rana Daggubati. (Source: reelsandframes/Instagram) Miheeka Bajaj sported a royal bridal look for her wedding with Rana Daggubati. (Source: reelsandframes/Instagram)

Miheeka Bajaj looked gorgeous on her wedding day in an intricately embroidered Anamika Khanna lehenga. Miheeka and Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati got hitched on August 8, 2020.

Miheeka teamed her wedding lehenga with heavy neckpieces, earrings and mathapatti by Krsala Jewellery that added to her bespoke look. Interestingly, the bride balanced her ensemble with subtle makeup by celebrity makeup artist Tamanna Rooz.

“I curated a very natural & fresh look for our blushing bride with earthy hues and highlighting her beautiful eyes and coral lip colour shade to balance the entire look,” Rooz revealed on Instagram.

Along with a subtle lip shade, Miheeka sported smokey eyes. “My crimsoned bride radiated elegance & grace and I curated a look to accentuate her true inner self…We had to accentuate Miheeka’s radiating royal self and find the perfect balance between her attire, jewellery & hair and makeup,” she added.

Read| Hand-painted panels to gota work: A peek into Rana-Miheeka’s pre-wedding decor

Talking about how Rooz wanted to curate a glamourous yet serene look, she further wrote, “Natural beauty is the toughest but most rewarding goal to work towards — it needs that effortless vibe and the harmonious finesse tied together gracefully to paint a visual story…”

Miheeka’s wedding makeup is clearly setting a trend for all brides-to-be.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd