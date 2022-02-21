scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 21, 2022
Must Read

How does Michelle Obama deal with stress? She knits!

In the pandemic, the former first lady of the US also made halter tops for her daughters Malia and Sasha "which they loved"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 8:50:55 pm
Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama news, Michelle Obama knitting, how does Michelle Obama deal with stress, Michelle Obama pandemic hobby, indian express newsThe former first lady of the US said she learnt to knit on her own, and has made sweaters for her family. (Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama)

It is no secret that Michelle Obama loves knitting. The former first lady of the US had previously admitted that she picked up knitting as a hobby during quarantine in the early days of the pandemic, discovering “how fulfilling it can be to turn small stitches into something big and beautiful”.

ALSO READ |Barack Obama thinks wife Michelle has a smile that ‘lights up the world’; take a look

In an Instagram post, she described her experience, writing, “I started off making tops for my girls, and realised I still had a lot more to learn.” She also told Shayna Rose of Vogue Knitting that she taught herself how to knit, looking at videos on YouTube.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

“Anyone can do it, it’s just you have to have the patience and the desire to take small stitches and turn them into something great,” she had said.

Michelle was also quoted as telling Gayle King on CBS This Morning, in May 2021, that she made halter tops for her daughters Malia and Sasha “which they love”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

She had made one top for husband Barack Obama, too.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recently, while in conversation with eight girls at the Mānoa Heritage Center in Hawaii, she shared that “knitting” helps her “to do something physically”, and “get out of that mental space that may be a negative at that moment”. She talked about a lot of things, including how to handle negative thoughts and dealing with bullies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

According to a People report, the ‘Becoming‘ author also told the girls: “One of the most important things you can do for yourself is to practise saying affirming messages. You can’t control what the world says to you, but you can control what you say to yourself. Practise letting in good messages about yourself. Invite good people into your circle.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

dadasaheb phalke awards 2022
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: A look at who wore what

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement