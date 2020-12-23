Michelle Obama reflects back on 2020’s Black Lives Matter movement

Looking back the happenings and reflecting upon the year that was, former First Lady Michelle Obama poured her heart out on the BLM movement.

As 2020 comes to an end, almost, people have been reminiscing of the happenings that marked the year, and affected the lives of so many people around the world. One of the major things to have happened this year — both socially as well as politically — was the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Millions of people in the US (and around the world) marched in protests, which were ignited by the death of George Floyd. Looking back the happenings and reflecting upon the year that was, former First Lady Michelle Obama poured her heart out on the BLM movement.

In an Instagram post, she wrote on the lasting impact of BLM, and the importance of embracing kindness and humanity at an individual as well as societal level.

“For me, the holidays have always been a chance to slow down and reflect. We’ve endured so much this past year, from the devastation of the pandemic to the ups and downs of a hard-won election. But what has perhaps stayed with me most is the passionate message of justice and empathy that has defined the Black Lives Matter protests around the world,” she wrote alongside a video that showed a man carrying another man on his shoulder.

“Take the example of Patrick Hutchinson, whose humanity is on full display in this clip, as he carries another man—a stranger—to safety. I want to highlight this story because it’s hard to see so many people distort the unity and righteousness of these protests. They’ve been sowing seeds of division, misrepresenting those crying out for justice as troublemakers or criminals.”

According to news reports, Patrick Hutchinson, a protester in the UK, had displayed unwavering courage and humanity, when he had carried a stranger to safety during a BLM protest in June, despite the fact that the man may have been a ‘counter protester’.

“I want to highlight this story because it’s hard to see so many people distort the unity and righteousness of these protests. They’ve been sowing seeds of division, misrepresenting those crying out for justice as troublemakers or criminals. The truth is the millions around the world who showed up with their homemade signs were marching with the same kind of compassion that Mr. Hutchinson shows here,” she further wrote.

“I hope more people can find it in their hearts to meet these cries for decency not with mistrust, but with love and a willingness to listen. Because as the COVID-19 crisis has made clear, our fates are inextricably bound… I pray that in 2021, more of us will reach out to understand the experiences of those who don’t look, or vote, or think like we do. I pray that we learn to pause when we’re tempted to react in anger or suspicion…”

