Michelle Obama says post-menopause, her workouts have changed: ‘Cannot push myself as hard as I used to’

Menopause is an inevitable part of a menstruating woman’s life, but the limited access to information, coupled with little awareness, often leads to it becoming a difficult period of transition that is riddled with physical, emotional and mental changes.

It has been no different for Michelle Obama who, at 58 years of age, knows about it all too well. The former first lady of the US spoke about her challenges with People magazine recently, ahead of the release of her new book ‘The Light We Carry‘.

“There’s a lot we don’t know,” Michelle said, adding: “There is not a lot of conversation about menopause. I’m going through it, and I know all of my friends are going through it. And the information is sparse.”

The mother-of-two also told the publication that her friends have given her “more than just moral support” during this phase. “I find that when we get together and we’re moving and we’re laughing, then we spend a little time talking about what we’re going through. ‘What’s a hot flash?’ We have girlfriends around the table who are OB-GYNs, who have real information. All of that keeps us lifted up,” she was quoted as saying.

Interestingly, Michelle had earned the moniker of ‘Drillmaster’ when she was in the White House, owing to her rigorous fitness routine. She told People that at present, she is “not always leading the workout, but the workout still happens”. “All of my friends are healthier because we do it better when we’re doing it together.”

In terms of how much her workouts have changed post-menopause, the former first lady admitted that she cannot “push myself as hard as I used to”. “Some of it is menopause, some of it is aging,” she said, and added that if she tears a muscle or pulls something, the recovery time “is not the same”.

Currently, her fitness routine is flexible, which involves “less cardio, more stretching”. “You wind up balancing between staying fit enough and being kind enough on your body to stay in the game,” Michelle was quoted as telling the outlet.

Elsewhere, she was also quoted as saying that during menopause, she has not experienced any “major mood swings” and that she feels “blessed”. “I think my skin still feels healthy. My hair is still in my head. These are the things that I have to count my blessings for.”

