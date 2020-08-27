Been crucial for us as women of colour to have friends to lean on: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama talked about how valuable friendship is, in her latest podcast episode. (Source: AP)

Michelle Obama’s latest podcast episode talks about something that almost all of us would relate to — the importance of friendship.

As part of the Michelle Obama Podcast, the former First Lady got together with three of her very close friends — Denielle Pemberton-Heard, Dr Sharon Malone, and Kelly Dibble — and talked about how their relationship with each other played a very important role in their lives.

In the podcast, Michelle talked about how her friends helped her navigate the White House during the initial months.

“Our conversation is a pretty good window into what I love about these ladies. We can reminisce, laugh at each other’s stories, and most of all, we can talk about what’s going on in the world or in our own lives,” Michelle wrote on Instagram, alongside a short clip of the podcast.

“..It’s been especially crucial for us as women of color to have friends to lean on — a group we can sort through it all together,” the Becoming author further wrote.

Addressing her audience, she added, “But to me, this episode isn’t just about my friendships. It’s about yours. It’s about the old friend from school who’s been a confidante for every crucial moment of your life. It’s about the girls who cheered you on during the good times or gave you a shoulder to lean on when times were tough. It’s about the people who know you and support you like no one else.”

Through her new podcast, Michelle has been discussing a range of issues that are close to her. Earlier she had revealed that she had been suffering from “low-grade depression”. In another episode, she also opened up on menopause and how she experienced hot flash, a menopausal symptom.

