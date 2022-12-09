scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Michelle Obama says knitting is in her DNA: ‘I am the descendant of many seamstresses’

Michelle Obama said for her, "knitting is a release". "It lets my hands lead the way as my mind trails behind"

Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama news, Michelle Obama knitting, Michelle Obama books, Michelle Obama knitting DNA, indian express newsMichelle had previously admitted that she picked up knitting as a hobby during quarantine in the early days of the pandemic, discovering "how fulfilling it can be to turn small stitches into something big and beautiful". (Photo: Instagram/@michelleobama)

Michelle Obama‘s love for knitting is not unknown. In the recent past, especially during the tough days of the pandemic, the former first lady of the United States had talked about her craft on many occasions, sharing how it had helped de-stress and keep her sanity.

In a recent Instagram post, the author opened up more about what knitting means to her. “Every time I tell people how much I love to knit, they seem so surprised! But it truly has become one of my most meaningful (and fun) pastimes,” the 58-year-old wrote.

ALSO READ |Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement

Michelle added that for her, “knitting is a release”. “It lets my hands lead the way as my mind trails behind. And it turns out that knitting was buried in my DNA — I am the descendant of many seamstresses. My mom shared with me that every woman on her side of the family learned how to work a needle and thread, to sew, crochet, and knit,” she revealed.

In a black-and-white picture that accompanied the caption, the mother-of-two was seen sitting on a couch wearing a pair of flare pants and a top with long sleeves. Smiling, she worked her hands as she went about knitting something.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

“During the peak of the pandemic, when everything felt so bleak, the act of stitching, purling, casting on and off is how I kept my anxiety at bay,” Michelle admitted, stating that she reflected on it in her book ‘The Light We Carry‘.

“It’s the idea that narrowing your focus into a small, seemingly insignificant task can remind us of our own agency. It shows us our own ability to build, create, and succeed. I truly believe that when you know you are capable of small tasks, it makes the bigger ones feel easier. In this case, every small stitch builds into a bigger purpose,” she further wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Michelle concluded the caption by asking her followers to share with her a hobby or a practice that they have picked up and one that has helped them during these last few years.

ALSO READ |Michelle Obama says post-menopause, her workouts have changed: ‘Cannot push myself as hard as I used to’

Michelle had previously admitted that she picked up knitting as a hobby during quarantine in the early days of the pandemic, discovering “how fulfilling it can be to turn small stitches into something big and beautiful”. In an Instagram post, she had described her experience, writing, “I started off making tops for my girls, and realised I still had a lot more to learn.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

She also told Shayna Rose of Vogue Knitting that she taught herself how to knit, looking at videos on YouTube. Michelle was also quoted as telling Gayle King on CBS This Morning in May 2021 that she made halter tops for her daughters Malia and Sasha “which they love”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

Earlier this year, while interacting with eight girls at the Mānoa Heritage Center in Hawaii, she shared that “knitting” helps her “to do something physically”, and “get out of that mental space that may be a negative at that moment”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 09:40:59 pm
Next Story

Who is Sunny Balwani, the Indian-origin executive charged in the Theranos fraud in the US?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Happy birthday, Dia Mirza: Times the ‘Thappad’ actor mesmerised with her graceful ethnic looks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close