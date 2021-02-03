Michelle Obama receives ‘delicious surprise’ from Jill Biden; check it out

Michelle Obama took to Instagram to thank Jill Biden for the surprise. (Source: michelleobama/Instagram)

Michelle Obama just received a “surprise” gift from the current US First Lady Jill Biden.

The former First Lady took to Instagram to share a picture of the gift — a basket full of fresh vegetables from the White House Kitchen Garden.

“So thankful for this beautiful care package from our amazing @FLOTUS! These fresh veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden were such a wonderful — and delicious — surprise. Love you, Jill!” Michelle wrote alongside the picture. Take a look:

The White House reportedly has multiple vegetable gardens. For instance, Hillary Clinton had a vegetable garden constructed on the roof of the White House. It was Michelle, however, who is credited with planting the largest and most expansive vegetable garden to date on the White House lawn. According to thehill.com, she developed the garden on the South Lawn, in 2009, as part of her initiative on healthy eating during childhood. The vegetables grown here include arugula (rocket), cilantro (coriander), tomatillo, hot peppers, spinach, chard, collards, black kale, berries, and lettuce, to name a few.

The White House grounds, including the kitchen garden, are looked after by The National Park Service in US. “The White House Kitchen Garden supplies about 2,000 pounds of food each year for the White House. Any food that is not used at the White House is donated to a Washington, DC, charity feeding those in need,” mentions nps.gov.