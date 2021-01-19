Michelle Obama shows off stunning natural hair texture in new makeup-free selfie

Michelle Obama celebrated her 57th birthday on January 17 and shared a selfie to thank all those who wished her on her special day. Responding to the wishes, she said, “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all.”

In the black and white makeup-free photo, Michelle could be seen showing off her gorgeous hair texture! As always, fans were quick to notice the same and flooded her post with positive comments.

“Absolutely fantastic natural picture!! Embracing your origins and honouring our ancestors. Gorgeous,” commented a user.

“Happy Birthday to a woman who is beautiful inside and out. Thanks for being bold and showing us your natural self,” wrote another.

Take a look at the picture below:

On her birthday, the former president of the US had shared a heartwarming wish. “Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche,” he wrote.

The couple has spoken often spoken about their relationship in intimate detail. Last year, she had posted a clip on Instagram from a podcast, and said, “It’s about marriage — a source of strength and perspective through times like these for so many of us. We reflect on our own marriages and experiences as parents –– and talk about the importance of honesty, authenticity, and being your true self with your partner.”

In conversation with American television host Conan O’Brien, Michelle had further said, “You have got to know that there are going to be long periods of time when you cannot stand each other…I said it on the book tour as a joke, there were times that I wanted to push Barack out the window right? And I say that because it is like you have got to know that the feelings will be intense…And these periods can last for a long time. They can last years. We do not talk about that…”