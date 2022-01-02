Michelle Obama poses with her ‘boo’ to wish followers ‘Happy New Year’; check it out

Now that they are not in office anymore, the former US president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, have been living a more relaxed life and their social media activities and numerous interviews are proof of that.

They keep posting adorable pictures celebrating each other, and in a recent post, Michelle posed with her husband to wish her followers a Happy New Year. Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

The caption read, “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

The Becoming author called her husband her ‘boo’, a term of endearment spoken between lovers. It made hearts go aflutter everywhere, watching the couple remain so much in love even after so many years of marriage.

For the occasion, which seemed like a casual party at the Obama residence, Michelle was dressed in black — a blouse and a short skirt. She also wore an embroidered blazer and finished the look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Barack was seen in a black shirt and black trousers, along with a pair of sneakers. The best part about their look, however, were the pair of cool looking star-shaped party eye masks with ‘2022’ written on them.

Appreciating the post, people left cute comments for the couple. “Well show out then Forever First Lady!!!” one person wrote.

ALSO READ | Michelle Obama just revealed the reason she fell in love with husband Barack

“It’s the boo part for me ” another commented. Someone else wrote, “Love you for being real!”

We think the Obamas clicked a fabulous picture; what about you?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!