Michelle Obama just revealed the reason she fell in love with husband Barack

Michelle Obama recently revealed what made her fall in love with husband and former US President Barack Obama, in her new podcast The Michelle Obama Podcast that was launched on Spotify.

The former FLOTUS invited none other than Barack Obama to be her first guest on the podcast. In a 48-minute chat, the couple talked about various issues — how young people respond to politics, raising daughters Malia and Sasha, to how they have spent quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was revealed that the couple first met in 1989 while they were both working at a law firm in Chicago. The former First Lady went on to talk about a particular trait in Barack that drew her towards him.

The Becoming author said, “One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised.”

Talking about things that have influenced her in life, Michelle added, “I can say that my family, my neighbourhood, my notions of community growing up shaped that view, and shaped the choices that I made in life as I felt your experiences shaped yours.”

The doting parents also talked about how they would ideally like to leave the world for their daughters, expressing hope that they live in “a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody, celebrates and sees everybody”.

