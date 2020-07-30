Michelle Obama just revealed the reason she fell in love with husband Barack

Michelle Obama recently revealed what made her fall in love with husband and former US President Barack Obama, in her new podcast The Michelle Obama Podcast that was launched on Spotify.
The former FLOTUS invited none other than Barack Obama to be her first guest on the podcast. In a 48-minute chat, the couple talked about various issues — how young people respond to politics, raising daughters Malia and Sasha, to how they have spent quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast! It’s a long, thoughtful talk with @BarackObama—we had some fun with this one. That conversation goes live tomorrow, but you can follow us right now by clicking the link in my bio to hear a preview.
It was revealed that the couple first met in 1989 while they were both working at a law firm in Chicago. The former First Lady went on to talk about a particular trait in Barack that drew her towards him.
Read| A look at former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama’s fashion choices
The Becoming author said, “One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised.”
View this post on Instagram
So excited for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @BarackObama! I wanted to start this season off by discussing a relationship that a lot of us are spending a lot of time thinking about right now and that’s our relationship with our community and our country. Given everything that’s going on in the world, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community. And how you answer those questions is unique to you, your experiences, and your communities––but the important thing is that you do go through the process of reflecting and reaching out to loved ones to talk through what you’re feeling and what you’re hoping for. Because once you do those things, I think you’ll have a better sense of your community, your country, and yourselves. And if enough of us can do that—and if enough of us can empathize with one another—then over time––and it will take a long time, we can come up with some solutions and create the change we’re all hoping for. Click the link in my bio to hear my conversation with Barack!
Talking about things that have influenced her in life, Michelle added, “I can say that my family, my neighbourhood, my notions of community growing up shaped that view, and shaped the choices that I made in life as I felt your experiences shaped yours.”
The doting parents also talked about how they would ideally like to leave the world for their daughters, expressing hope that they live in “a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody, celebrates and sees everybody”.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.