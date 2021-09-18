Mexican man earns Guinness record for world’s largest collection of Disney’s ‘Cars’ memorabilia

Jorge Arias from Mexico has become the world’s largest collector of Disney’s ‘Cars’ memorabilia, said Guinness World Records in a statement. His love affair with Disney cars started in 2006 when the eponymous film, produced by Pixar Animation Studios, was released. The computer-animated sports comedy film features talking cars. Awestruck by the film, Arias decided to collect memorabilia related to the talking motors.

With a total of 1,200 items, he now has the record for the largest collection of Cars memorabilia and appears in the Guinness World Records 2022 book. According to the Guinness website, his collecting journey began when his daughter asked him to buy McQueen, Sally, Mater, and Chick Hicks from the first Cars movie to play with her neighbour.

Now, 15 years later, his collection only continues to grow as he is “continuously looking for new items to add to it”.

He keeps his collection on glass shelves and in cases, which helps to keep them intact and in perfect condition. According to the site, he keeps a record of each item in his collection as each car is strategically placed and numbered inside the display cases.

Out of all of the items in his collection, John Lasseter and Albert Hinkey are two of his favourite pieces.

He has many visitors including children who visit him to see his “impressive collection”.

Children from all over Mexico also celebrate their birthday in the fantastic world of cars build by Arias and feel inspired to start their own collection, the website mentions.

According to the site, Disney also celebrates his extensive collection. Cars director Brian Fee and co-producer Andrea Warren learned about his collection and went to Mexico City to meet with Arias.

