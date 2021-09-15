Met Gala 2021: Rihanna’s ‘Rebel Black Ring’ has a cultural significance; find out

Rihanna is the queen of red carpets. The singer made heads turn with her recent appearance at the Met Gala 2021, wherein she wore a stunning Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat. Her all-black look was customised by Demna Gvasalia; it comprised voluminous ruffles. She walked in with rumoured boyfriend ASAP Rocky, who also wore a dramatic piece — a quilt-inspired look by ERL.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose at the Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose at the Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

But, it was a particular accessory of hers which made news. In an Instagram post, fine arts company Sotheby’s explained that the 33-year-old singer wore the ‘Rebel Black Ring’ by Thelma West diamonds, which “is a highlight from our upcoming show Brilliant & Black: A Jewelry Renaissance – the first-ever selling exhibition dedicated to Black jewelry designers, which opens to the public this Friday”.

On its website, Sotheby’s stated that Brilliant and Black: A Jewelry Renaissance will open to the public in New York from September 17-26, and will feature approximately 60 pieces by 21 of the world’s leading Black jewellery designers, “including custom-made jewels and signature designs spanning a range of periods and styles from the 1950s to the present day”.

“Pieces in the show will be available for purchase, either in person, or directly through our Buy Now online marketplace from 17 September through 10 October,” the Instagram caption mentioned.

The exhibition is understood to have been curated in partnership with writer, author and stylist Melanie Grant. Prices range anywhere between $1,500 to $1 million.

