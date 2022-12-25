Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings, Messages, Photos, Pics

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Pics: It is time to revel in the Christmas cheer and New Year festivities as the world waits for yet another year filled with excitement, hopes and growth. Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated on December 25 every year with much fanfare. And then comes the new year which marks fresh beginnings.

While Christmas will be celebrated with hymns and carols, and delicious meals will be prepared to be shared with friends and family, the upcoming New Year’s Eve will see people partaking in festivities to welcome 2023. Amidst this, don’t forget to send out heartfelt greetings to your loved ones.

* ‘Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace.

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Advance Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Advance Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I wish you good health and happiness as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Advance Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. So, it’s your chance to write the most beautiful story for yourself. Wish you a Happy New Year in advance.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Advance Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let the New Year also fill you with happiness! Happy New Year

