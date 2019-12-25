Merry Christmas 2019 and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Merry Christmas 2019 and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Pics: The year is about to end, but not before we celebrate Christmas. There is festive cheer in the air and everybody is busy making preparations to celebrate Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, on December 25. The day will be celebrated with hymns and carols, and delicious meals will be prepared to be shared with friends and family.

Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings Card, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics

It is the time for cakes, friends and family. And in case you wish your loved ones, we have got you covered.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* ‘Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace.

Merry Christmas!

*We wish you a Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images:Happy New Year! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images:Happy New Year! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wishing you all the joy during this joyful season.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May this Christmas end the year on a happy note.

*I wish you good health and happiness as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

**May this Christmas be full of light and love.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images:Happy New Year! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images:Happy New Year! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* May this festive season sparkle and shine. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Merry Christmas!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App