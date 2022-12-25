Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Status, Greetings, SMS, Pics and Photos

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Photos, Status, Pics: There is nothing better than Christmas cheer and rightly so! Christmas, celebrated on December 25, commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and in keeping with it, there are hymns and carols sung at churches, while cakes are baked in various houses. With much excitement and joy, the celebrations are limitless. This year, Christmas is expected to be celebrated with much vigour after two full years of the pandemic.

As such, here are some heartwarming wishes that we have curated for you and you can share with your friends and family to make them feel even more special and loved.

*Christmas is a season of enjoying the simple things that make life beautiful. May you have great memories that will permanently touch your heart.

*There is no better time for friends and family to come together such as Christmas. May your home be filled with laughter, contentment, harmony, peace, and an abundance of mercy.

*As you celebrate Christmas, make wonderful memories that will linger in your home, make great friendships that will last a lifetime and may this season filled with peace and joy.

*Amidst the soulful Christmas carols, may this season grant you many uncountable wishes and may your heart be full of contentment.

*I dearly pray that this Christmas gives you the key to any closed door and shines a light at the end of the dark tunnel. Above all, the peace of Christ is born of a virgin.

*I wish you a merry Christmas and bright days for all the year through. You are warmly thought of and deeply cherished.

