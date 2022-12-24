scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings Card, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: If you want to make this season super special, then spread some Christmas cheer and love by sending these Christmas greetings and messages to everyone you hold close

Merry Christmas! (Source: Pexels)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Greetings Card, Wallpapers, Messages, Status, Photos: The Christmas festival, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25, is widely observed. At churches, hymns and carols are sung, while homes are decorated with Christmas trees and baked cookies.

People regal in the warm embrace of their near and dear ones and if you want to make this season super special, then spread some Christmas cheer and love by sending these Christmas greetings and messages to everyone you hold close.

*May the spirit of Christmas bring you and your family hope, love and happiness. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*A little more sparkle, a little less stress, this Christmas I wish you the very best!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the sparkle and joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season filled with happiness and merry-making.

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Merry Christmas!

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:00:11 pm
Next Story

What is the Chanda Kochhar case, why has the CBI arrested her?

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Santa Claus’ travelogue around the globe
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close