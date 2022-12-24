Merry Christmas 2022: History, importance and significance of Christmas festival

Merry Christmas 2022: An annual celebration around the world, mainly by the Christian community, Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, observed on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. The festival is associated with carols, baking cakes and cookies, having get-togethers, Christmas decorations like stars and baubles, a general feeling of festive cheer, and not to forget, the legend of Santa Claus.

History

It is believed that Joseph and Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ, considered to be the son of God, on December 25 in Bethlehem. Jesus of Nazareth was a spiritual leader whose teachings formed the foundation of Christianity. Although the Bible does not mention a specific date for his birth, Emperor Constantine — the first Christian Roman emperor — designated December 25 as Christmas, which became a day to commemorate Christ’s birth.

The United States declared December 25 as a federal holiday in 1870 and it has been a widely-recognised holiday around the world ever since.

Significance

The day serves as a classic reminder of Christ’s sacrifice for mankind and lessons on how to be a nobleman. He is the emblem of all things pure, sin-free and divine, believed to have been sent to Earth by God to save humans from all evils.

Christmas is also known as the ‘Feast of Nativity’ and has a cultural significance for the non-Christian community, too.

Importance

On the eve of one of the most important holidays in the world, people attend midnight masses at churches and families decorate their homes with Christmas ornaments, stockings, tinsels and the tree.

Kids are told stories of Santa Claus, or Father Claus, who is an imaginary old man in red with a white attire with a long white beard, bearing a bag full of toys with his elves and reindeers at tow for children who have been ‘good’ throughout the year. Children believe he arrives at midnight and leaves gifts under the decorated tree.

People attend carnivals and spend quality time with family and friends on this day.

