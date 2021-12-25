December 25, 2021 6:00:24 am
Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Photos: As another year approaches, Christmas cheer and New Year celebrations are just around the corner.
The Christmas festival, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25, is widely observed. At churches, hymns and carols are sung, while homes are decorated with Christmas trees and baked cookies.
Something about Christmas delights everyone, whether they are children or adults- most importantly the time people spend with family and friends.
Take some time to wish your loved ones these wishes and greetings ahead of time to get into the holiday spirit.
*Have a blessed day!
*May the spirit of Christmas bring you and your family hope, love and happiness. Merry Christmas!
*Christmas magic is silent. You don’t hear it- you feel it, know it and you believe it. Wishing you and your loved ones merry Christmas.
*“It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air” – WT Ellis. Merry Christmas to you and your family.
*A little more sparkle, a little less stress, this Christmas I wish you the very best!
