Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages, and Photos

Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Photos, Status, Pics: December brings with it much excitement and joy. The air is filled with a sense of cheer, and rightly so! After all, it is time for Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25 every year. The special day commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and in keeping with it, there are hymns and carols sung at churches while cakes are baked in various houses.

This year, yet again, things might be a little different due to the Omicron variant but you can always celebrate while following all protocols. However, if you are not being able to celebrate the occasion with your friends and family, you can at least share these wonderful quotes and messages to wish them.

Here are a few heartfelt Christmas wishes for your friends, family and loved ones. Check them out below:

Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: Season’s greetings. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: Season’s greetings. (Source: Pixabay/Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May the sparkle and joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season filled with happiness and merry-making.

Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: Wish you a merry Christmas. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra) Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: Wish you a merry Christmas. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Christmas is a season of enjoying the simple things that make life beautiful. May you have great memories that will permanently touch your heart. I wish you so much joy during this season and all through to the New Year!

ALSO READ | Christmas 2021: Ten most popular Christmas carols

Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: ‘Tis the season of joy! (Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra) Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: ‘Tis the season of joy! (Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Christmas is here again. May your home be filled with laughter, contentment, harmony, peace, and an abundance of peace.

Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: Have a merry Christmas! (Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra) Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: Have a merry Christmas! (Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Christmas comes with a special light. May this light be your sun so that you never walk in obscurity. May all these seasons’ gifts and wishes be yours to keep!

Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: Hope you have a joyous time. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra) Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes Images: Hope you have a joyous time. (Source: Pixabay/designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*I wish you a merry Christmas and bright days for all the year through. You are warmly thought of and deeply cherished!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!