Merry Christmas 2021 and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, Photos

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Pics: It is time to usher in the Christmas cheer and New Year festivities as another year beckons.

Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated on December 25 every year with much fanfare. And then comes the new year which marks fresh beginnings. To celebrate the festive spirit, take out time to wish your loved ones with these wishes and greetings in advance.

*From our bubble to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season! Stay safe and take care.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images: Celebrate the day with your near and dear ones. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images: Time for celebrations (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. So, it’s your chance to write the most beautiful story for yourself. Wish you a Happy New Year in advance.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May all the goals that you have set for yourself in the near future attain success in the upcoming year itself! Happy New Year 2022 in advance!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images: Usher in the festive spirit! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let the New Year also fill you with happiness! Happy New Year

Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Happy New Year (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a Merry Christmas!

