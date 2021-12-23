scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
MUST READ

Merry Christmas 2021 and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, Photos

Merry Christmas 2021 and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Celebrate the festive spirit with these special wishes and greetings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 23, 2021 8:50:23 pm
Christmas, New YearMerry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Source: Pixabay (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Pics: It is time to usher in the Christmas cheer and New Year festivities as another year beckons.

Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated on December 25 every year with much fanfare. And then comes the new year which marks fresh beginnings. To celebrate the festive spirit, take out time to wish your loved ones with these wishes and greetings in advance.

*From our bubble to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season! Stay safe and take care.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Christmas 2019, wishes, cards, Indian Express news Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images: Celebrate the day with your near and dear ones. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Wish you a Merry Christmas!

Christmas 2019, wishes, cards, Indian Express news Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images: Time for celebrations (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. So, it’s your chance to write the most beautiful story for yourself. Wish you a Happy New Year in advance.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images: Wish your loved ones (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May all the goals that you have set for yourself in the near future attain success in the upcoming year itself! Happy New Year 2022 in advance!

happy new year, happy new year 2020, happy new year quotes, happy new year quotes with images, happy new year 2020 images, happy new year images, happy new year images 2020, happy new year wishes images, happy new year wishes quotes, happy new year 2020 wishes quotes, happy new year messages, happy new year wishes messages, happy new year sms, happy new year wishes 2020, quotes for new year, new year quotes, new year quotes with images, happy new year quotes with images 2020 Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Advance Wishes Images: Usher in the festive spirit! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let the New Year also fill you with happiness! Happy New Year

Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: Happy New Year (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a Merry Christmas!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

malaika arora
From Malaika Arora to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Celeb-inspired Christmas party outfit ideas

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 23: Latest News

Advertisement