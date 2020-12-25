Merry Christmas 2020: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Photos: End of December brings with it much excitement. The air is filled with a sense of cheer. And there are good reasons for it and is it time for Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25 every year. The day commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and in keeping with it, there are hymns and carols sung at churches while cakes are baked in various houses.

This year, things might be a little different but that is no reason to not celebrate it. The best thing about festivals is how their celebrations are adaptable to changes.

Share these wishes with your loved ones and mark the day.

Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes Images: Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Make a wish under the Christmas tree and I hope it comes true.

May you have a Merry Christmas!

* Wishing you the best during this season.

* Wish you all a Merry Christmas!

* May this Christmas end the present year on a happy and safe note.

* May the lights guide you in your journey ahead. Merry Christmas!

*Wishing you and your family a very happy Christmas.

Merry Christmas.