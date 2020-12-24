Merry Christmas 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, greetings, messages and photos

Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes, Images (Source: Pixabay, designed by Gargi Singh)

Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Greetings Card, Messages, Status, Photos: Christmas, observed on December 25 every year, is a much-awaited festival celebrated across the world, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.

On this occasion, Christians attend Christmas Eve or Christmas Day church service and also sing carols. But, not just Christians, the festival involves fun, frolic, and merrymaking among people of various other faiths and communities as well — from decorating Christmas trees to houses, observing rituals with friends and families, and gorging on grand feasts including turkey, pudding, pies and cake and other delicacies. Not to mention our favourite Santa Claus who is associated with bringing gifts for children. People also exchange greeting cards to mark this day and the beginning of a new year.

While celebrations this year would be different amid the pandemic, you can still share your good wishes and blessings with your loved ones.

Here are some quotes and messages that you can send your friends, relatives, and family to wish them a merry Christmas.

*“Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more!” – Dr. Seuss

*Have a blessed Christmas!

*“At Christmas, all roads lead home.” – Marjorie Holmes

*Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas. – Peg Bracken

*May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Merry Christmas!

*Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. ~ Norman Vincent Peale

